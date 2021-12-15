Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Relief as chilly jab centre in Walsall to get new heating system

By Deborah HardimanWalsallCoronavirusPublished:

A new £16,000 heating system is to be installed at Walsall's main walk-in vaccination centre after nurses were left working in cold conditions.

(Stock Pic) Inside the walk-in vaccination hub at the Saddlers Centre in Walsall
(Stock Pic) Inside the walk-in vaccination hub at the Saddlers Centre in Walsall

Temporary heaters were installed in the Saddlers Centre unit formerly occupied by high street retailers TJ Hughes and Argos.

Some NHS staff and volunteers were spotted working with their coats on last week after the heating system broke down.

The shopping centre is owned by Walsall Council.

Tory council leader Mike Bird said: "I'm aware the heating has broken down. We have instructed our officers to replace the heating system as a matter of urgency. It's going to cost us about £16,000 to get it done.

"The unit is leased by the NHS, but I think the vaccination programme is more important than worrying about who's going to pay for the new heating system.

"My cabinet members are in support of the move and of course the programme which must not have any hurdles put in its way.

"We have put in the temporary heaters in the centre working in conjunction with the NHS.

"We'll talk about who is footing the bill later on. At the end of the day the council owns the building, although it wasn't our decision to purchase it."

A spokesperson for the Saddlers Vaccination Centre said: “Staff in our vaccination centre have been working incredibly hard over the past year and their welfare is our priority.

"Following an issue with heating, we have installed temporary heaters while we await the repair of the centre’s permanent heating system.”

The previously Labour-led council purchased the shopping centre four years ago for £13.8m as an investment.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News