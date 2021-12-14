The right time to get boosted for those in the queue

People prepare to enter the vaccination centre at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Wolverhampton

The worries around Omicron and the need to get boosted has seen an increased stream of people queueing to get jabbed.

The new Government plan to offer the Covid vaccine dose to every adult by end of the month saw people flock to vaccination centres to get their booster jabs on Monday.

It meant longer waits to book in and receive a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, with many standing in car parks and waiting areas to sign in and receive their jabs.

The vaccination centre at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on Duncan Street in Wolverhampton was one of the centres seeing a substantial increase of people coming to get their booster jabs.

The queues were steady throughout the day

People queueing in the car park outside the hall hosting the centre spoke of feeling nervous about the booster, but also happy to be there to get it and feel that added protection against the new variant.

Umesh Patel from Finchfield said he had come to the centre as he felt it was a necessity to get the booster and felt everyone should do the same.

The 42-year-old said: "I think it's the right time to do this and we need to follow the government guidelines and do this, otherwise the world will never get back to normal.

"We should make sure we're all jabbed to a certain point with the vaccinations so that whatever happens in the future, we may only need top ups as we go along."

Along the queue of around 30 people, some of those waiting for their booster jabs spoke of more nerves about the jab than about Omicron.

A woman, who didn't want to be named, said: "I'm nervous about this jab as I've heard about all of the after effects and I don't want to feel unwell after all this.

"I'm glad to get it done to protect myself and do it for my daughter, but it's more that than any virus that's worrying me."

Sam Basil said the messaging about more protection had helped him

Sam Basil from Blakenhall said he had been prepared to stay at two vaccinations, but the 49-year-old said the news of more protection with a boost had driven him to book up and join the queue.

He said: "The messaging has helped as I was very sceptical about having any more inside me and I'd heard about a fourth jab as well, coming every three months.

"The video by the Prime Minister last night did help as he made that emergency call to the public and that, with a bit of research about it, did help me along the way to make my mind up."

Peter Jones said the messaging by the Prime Minister had helped him make his mind up

Peter Jones from Penn said the words said by Boris Johnson had persuaded him to come for his booster jab.

The 60-year-old said: "I wasn't going to get my booster until next month, but as it's been pulled forward, I am more than happy to come here and get it done.

"What the Prime Minister said did help me make my mind up and I'm happy to be here to get the jab and feel more protected."

Umesh Patel said it was the right thing to do to get a booster jab

For 53-year-old Amarjit Singh from Penn, he was always planning to get his jab done and said the messaging hadn't influenced him, so much as having the time to do it did.

He said: "I was due my booster four weeks ago and didn't have the time to get it done, but I'm free now and I'm just going to get it done.