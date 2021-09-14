Further nine Covid-19 deaths recorded in hospitals across the region

It means the total number of deaths in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 8,020. Meanwhile the number of UK deaths has risen by 185.

Four deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the toll is at 2,760. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Four deaths were reported at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,455.

And a further death was reported at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the toll is now 860.