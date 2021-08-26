16 and 17-year-olds urged to get walk-in Covid jabs

File photo dated 19/02/21 of a Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being prepared. All 16 and 17-year-olds in England will be offered their first Covid jab by August 23, under a new target set by the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has said offering young people the vaccine by this date will allow those teenagers in that age bracket the two weeks necessary to build maximum immunity before returning to school in September. Issue date: Sunday August 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Vaccines. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Walk-in vaccination sites are available all weekend with young people being urged to join the 51,000 16 and 17-year-olds in the region who have already been jabbed.

Sites in the West Midlands include Grand Central Vaccination Van in Birmingham, Tipton Sports Academy, Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre, Coventry Community Resource Centre and Telford Balloon Fiesta, Telford Town Park.

All 148,657 eligible 16 and-17 year olds across the West Midlands are being offered their first dose of the vaccine.

Alison Tonge, the NHS England and NHS Improvement director responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme across the Midlands, said: “I would urge anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to come forward to get the very best protection before the autumn and winter and younger people to have their first dose recommended by experts before schools, colleges and universities reopen in September.

“Covid vaccines are saving thousands of lives and building a wall of defence against the virus. So, getting your vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your friends and your family while getting back to doing the things you love.

“The vaccine is safe and effective, and I urge anyone eligible of any age to come forward and take up the offer.”