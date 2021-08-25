Youngsters flock to Black Country centre for vaccination jabs

Sophie Mills said she felt a social responsibility to get her jab

The Saddlers Vaccination Centre at the Saddlers shopping centre in Walsall has joined a number of vaccination sites across the Black Country and West Birmingham in offering walk-in vaccines for people aged 16 and 17.

This follows recent guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to extend the vaccination roll out to 16 and 17-year-olds with no underlying health conditions and who are now eligible for a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The service for 16 and 17-year-olds opened on Monday and saw a huge take-up, with 420 youngsters coming to the centre to get their first vaccination jab.

The director of operations for vaccinations in Walsall, Steven Wheaton, said he was very pleased with the initial take-up from the newly eligible group and spoke of how positive the story was.

He said: "We were very pleased with yesterday's results and the staff were really heartened to see that there was a queue of people at the door when we opened at 10am.

"We normally have a steady flow of people through here, but to see people queuing for the vaccine was so positive and they told us some lovely stories about how much it meant for them to be able to do this for themselves and families.

"I often think 16 and 17-year-olds get a bad press for a lot of reasons for their attitudes towards things, but it was very heartening to see them taking some social responsibility and think about their families and the wider society."

Katie Bonass gets her jab with the support of her dad James

Saddlers Centre in Walsall has opened up the walk-in vaccination centre to teenagers aged 16 to 17-years-old

The vaccination booth gets cleaned down after Sophie Mills gets her vaccination

Katie Bonass said she was worried about side effects, but was still determined to get the jab

Mr Wheaton said he would encourage youngsters to come and get their jab as it was socially and personally the right thing to do and said there were trained professionals who could talk about concerns people might have.

He said: "You can come here as a walking patient, but it doesn't mean you have to see the vaccination process through.

"We've got highly skilled professionals, nurses and clinicians who can come and sit and talk to you over a cup of tea and if you decide not to get the vaccine, we fully respect that."

The centre saw a steady stream of youngsters coming in, signing their consent forms and going off to get their Pfizer vaccinations.

Katie Bonass from Wednesfield was there with her father James to get the vaccine and the 17-year-old said that although she was worried about side effects, she was prepared to go ahead with it.

She said: "It's a bit scary because I'm worried about the side effects of this, but I know it's for my own protection and for those around me.

"I feel that if I didn't have it, I would feel bad because my dad works, so I feel I need to protect myself to protect everyone around me as well."

Sophie Mills from Pleck in Walsall also had a dose of the Pfizer vaccine and the 16-year-old said she jumped at the opportunity to get her first jab.

She said: "I feel completely fine and I think it's a great opportunity for people my age to go out and get the jab.

"It's good as well as we're all about to go back to school, so it's the best time to get it and I think we have a social responsibility to get ourselves protected."

Dr Masood Ahmed, chief medical officer for NHS Black Country and Birmingham CCG, said he felt the opportunity for 16 and 17-year-olds to get vaccinated would make a real difference.

He said: "In the region, we've got more than 90 percent of adults who have had at least one jab and I think giving it to 16 and 17-year-olds who are preparing for school and college will make a difference.

"We need to stay focussed and engage with the younger population and have done so through social media content and asking them for suggestions of what sort of messages they want to see.

"This centre will also make a huge difference, being right in the centre of town and having the capacity to deal with the demand and people can see it is a well run operation serving the local community."