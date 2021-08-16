Fifteen further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,813.

As of May 14, NHS England has only published the daily death figures on week days – so death totals for Saturday and Sunday are only available on Monday.

Therefore on August 16, NHS England confirmed a further 72 deaths on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and seven on Monday – an overall total of 95 deaths in the country’s hospitals over the three days.

Six deaths were announced at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 740. One death was confirmed in Saturday's figures, two in Sunday's and three in Monday's.

Two deaths were confirmed at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 763. Both deaths were confirmed in Saturday's figures.

One death was reported at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,217.

A further death was recorded at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 821.

And five deaths were announced at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,692. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals. Four of the deaths were confirmed in Saturday's figures and one death in Sunday's figures.