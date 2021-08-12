Teenagers aged 16 to 17 years old being invited for Covid jab in region

Following the latest guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), 16 and 17 year olds across the Black Country and West Birmingham will now be offered one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Those who are eligible will be contacted by their GP to arrange an appointment. Parental consent will not be required to be vaccinated.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for the Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "We are delighted to be able to invite 16 and 17 year olds to get their lifesaving Covid-19 vaccine.

“We know that the vaccine is the best way out of this pandemic and want everyone to have the opportunity to get protected. This latest expansion in the vaccination programme brings us one step closer to achieving this.

“Those eligible in this latest age group will be contacted by the NHS when they can book their appointment, so please wait until you hear from us."

Ms Roberts added: “While Covid-19 is typically mild or asymptomatic in most young people, it can be life threatening for some.

"Getting the vaccine is the best way to not only protect yourself, but also your loves ones and the local community, so I would encourage everyone to do their bit and come forward when contacted.”

Meanwhile, health chiefs at Staffordshire Country Council are also urging those aged 16 and 17 years old living in the county to get their Covid-19 vaccine as soon as they are invited.

In the week where students have been receiving their GCSE and A-level results, Staffordshire County Council's cabinet support member for public health and integrated care, Dr Johnny McMahon, is urging all those eligible to book their vaccine.

He said: “As we have seen across the country Covid-19 rates are relatively low, and this is mainly down to the effectiveness of the vaccine.

"However, to keep Covid levels low, we need as many people to protect themselves and others against the virus.

“This is why it is important for anyone eligible for the Covid vaccine to get it, even if the risk of getting seriously ill from this virus is low for this particular age range.

"It’s important that we boost the immunity of the whole population, especially as we start to head into the autumn and winter months when respiratory illnesses spread more easily.

“The NHS will shortly be sending letters or text messages to everyone aged 16 and 17 inviting them to book their vaccine at their local NHS service. I would urge anyone receiving either of these to book their vaccine as soon as possible.”