Seven further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,790.

NHS England confirmed a further 62 deaths across the country on Wednesday.

Two deaths were announced at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, taking the total of deaths to 761.

One death was confirmed at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,213.

A further death was reported at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll now stands at 820.

One death was recorded at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, taking the total of deaths to 734.

And two deaths were announced at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,688. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.