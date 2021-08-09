Six further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,775.

As of May 14, NHS England has only published the daily death figures on week days – so death totals for Saturday and Sunday are only available on Monday.

Therefore on August 9, NHS England confirmed a further 53 deaths on Saturday, 12 on Sunday and 15 on Monday – an overall total of 80 deaths in the country's hospitals over the three days.

Two deaths were announced at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 759. Both deaths were confirmed in Saturday's figures.

A further two deaths were reported at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where a total of 2,684. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals. Both deaths were recorded in Monday's figures.

One death was confirmed at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll now stands at 817. The death was confirmed in Saturday's figures.

And a further death was recorded at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County Hospital, taking the total number of deaths there to 1,411. The death was confirmed in Sunday's figures.

Overall there have been 1,208 deaths at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust and 733 deaths at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

Meanwhile, a total of 72,499,887 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date, including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 7,308,406 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 6,168,939 second doses have been carried out.