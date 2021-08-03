'I am lucky to be alive': Former critical Covid-19 patient thanks hospital staff for care

Mike Fisher

Mike Fisher, aged 31 from Cannock, has been in hospital since January after suffering a collapse at home.

He was admitted to critical care at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, on January 9, where he was placed in an induced coma until February 1.

Mr Fisher, a West Bromwich Albion fan, is now in rehabilitation at Cannock Chase Hospital - having got over the worst of Covid-19 - and has thanked NHS staff for his excellent care.

He said: "I passed out because of Covid and my sister Tina called the ambulance and I woke up in hospital," said Mike.

"I didn’t even know I’d been in a coma.

"Thankfully the nurses were brilliant – I couldn’t fault them.

"The therapy team too have done a fantastic job – they have got me standing and walking again. I can’t thank them enough.

"I didn’t realise until a doctor spoke to me how poorly I was – I am extremely lucky to be alive."

During his time in hospital, Mr Fisher - a McDonald’s crew member who works at the Longford Island branch in Cannock - missed his own 31st birthday on January 29.

He spent 68 days in intensive care, including the time in a coma on New Cross's Integrated Critical Care Unit.

He remained in hospital until the end of March and was discharged to Samuel Johnson Community Hospital in Lichfield for rehabilitation.

But he returned to New Cross after becoming concerned over his kidney function before being moved to Fairoak Ward at Cannock Chase Hospital, where he is still receiving rehab and expects to be for at least another month.

As a result of his long stay in hospital, Mr Fisher currently has limited upper limb function, but has enjoyed attending the craft group on the ward at Cannock Chase Hospital, which aims to improve his range of movement.

A devoted West Bromwich Albion supporter, Mr Fisher has created a club crest from clay and painted it in Albion’s navy and white stripes, as part of his therapy.

He plans to gift the crest to his grandad Terry Peters, who is also a Baggies fanatic.