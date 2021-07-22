Four further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,421.

On top of that, 1,508 people have died at care homes in the region after testing positive for Covid-19.

NHS England confirmed a further 47 deaths in the country's hospitals in figures released on Thursday.

One death was announced at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 808.

A further death was recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, where a total of 1,191 have now died.

And two deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,651. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Overall, 1,398 have died at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, 749 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and 727 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

Meanwhile, a total of 69,566,085 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 7,194,819 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 5,766,106 second doses have been carried out.