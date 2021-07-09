Have a jab at Molineux and win a signed Wolves shirt

Wolfie gets his jab off nurse and Wolves fan Daini Flower

The vaccine bus will be located in the Stan Cullis Stand car park, opposite Asda, today through to Sunday, between 11am and 6pm.

It arrived at Molineux for vaccinations yesterday – with Wolves mascot Wolfie dropping by to show his support.

Anyone aged 18 and over can get their first or second doses of the Covid vaccination without needing to book an appointment in advance. Both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are available.

And while the vaccination bus makes a temporary home at the Molineux, anyone who has their jab there will have the chance to enter a prize draw to win a Wolverhampton Wanderers football shirt signed by the team ahead of the new season.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "I want to say thank you to Wolves for supporting our efforts to protect the city and helping to make sure that as many people as possible have their Covid-19 vaccinations.”

“Having the Covid-19 vaccine protects you and those around you from the virus, so the chance to win a signed shirt too is an added bonus and a great prize for Wolves fans.”

“Anyone who has not yet had their vaccinations can come along and get them whilst the bus is at the Molineux Stadium

Wolves head of medical services, Matt Perry, added: “Ahead of the start of the new season we want as many people as possible to have their Covid-19 vaccinations, so we can get back to enjoying football at the Molineux safely.