Coronavirus outbreak at RAF Cosford

By Deborah HardimanWolverhamptonCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

An undisclosed number of RAF Cosford staff have been self-isolating following a coronavirus outbreak at the base.

RAF Cosford
RAF Cosford

Chiefs at the military technical training base near Albrighton have declined to reveal how many cases have been reported.

Squadron Leader Chris Wilson, of RAF Cosford, said: "In line with other government departments and civil authorities, the Ministry of Defence will not be providing a running commentary of case numbers for our personnel.

"Advice to our personnel and the precautions taken at RAF Cosford are in line with government advice. Any individuals with symptoms of Covid-19 are isolated and advised to follow the government and NHS guidelines."

The base is a major part of the Defence College of Technical Training.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News