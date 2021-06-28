Covid outbreak at Stafford pub leads to plea for visitors to get tested

Staffordshire Place - Staffordshire County Council's Stafford headquarters

Staffordshire County Council said there had been a "number of positive cases" among staff and customers at the Luck Penny in Crab Lane, Stafford.

Anyone who was inside the pub or beer garden on Friday, June 18, Saturday 19 or Sunday 20 is being urged to book a PCR test via the NHS booking system.

The nearest testing centre is at Stafford Education and Enterprise Park, but appointments must be booked in advance.

It comes as health bosses have asked football fans to keep following social distancing guidelines ahead of the England v Germany match, amid concern at the growing number of cases among people watching the Euros together in both pubs and homes.

Dr Johnny McMahon, health boss at Staffordshire County Council, said: “We are seeing Covid cases on the rise in parts of Staffordshire this week. Across the county we are in the final push to get all adults vaccinated, and therefore I urge everyone to do their bit to stop the spread as quickly as we can.

“That means to stick to the rules around hands, face, space and fresh air, and get yourself tested regularly, even if you have been vaccinated. Regular testing means we discover cases early, isolate them, trace any close contacts and stop the virus in its tracks.”

Dr Richard Harling, Director for Public Health at Staffordshire County Council, said: “As we have seen a number of cases linked to the Luck Penny, we want anyone who was in the venue between Friday and Sunday (18-20) to book themselves a PCR test.

“And while we want everyone to enjoy the football this week, please do so safely and in line with the guidance around social distancing, as we have seen a number of outbreaks linked to gatherings to watch recent matches.