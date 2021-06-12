Hundreds of holidaymakers prepared to ignore amber warnings

Younger and older people could be heading to amber countries.

Ministers have advised people against travelling to the amber countries but it is not illegal to do so, with many travel companies providing trips.

The warnings and rules have put off many but with Gibraltar and Iceland the only realistic European destinations currently on the green list, those wanting to travel are considering other options, despite the complications that brings.

Anyone travelling to an amber country must quarantine for up to 10 days when they get home and insurance cover can be affected.

There have been reports of younger people planning to head to destinations such as the Balearic Islands and accept the consequences.

Peter Bruno, travel manager for Your Co-op Travel Walsall and Bloxwich, also said some retired people are happy to accept quarantining on their return.

He said: "I've got some customers who are seriously contemplating it. Some of our early July departures have said they are going to continue anyway.

"I think for some there's a cost implication with the increased testing required but for some it's not a problem financially. If they're retired, they're quite happy to quarantine at home anyway.

"I think most people are quite able to educate themselves from the science and the resources are out there for them to make an informed decision.

"We have some who absolutely will take the risk. I've got customers in their mid-80s who will travel this summer because there's an innate desire in them to continue to travel and they will take all the necessary precautions, extremely responsible people, very well travelled and wouldn't put themselves or anyone else in danger, but as individuals have made that decision to travel because they can.

"People would need to look at their travel insurance and see what measures are in there because not all policies out there, as I understand it, are excluding amber countries. Some will have built in a Covid provision.