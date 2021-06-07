Boost for jab rollout as Black Country pharmacy becomes vaccination centre

Lewis Javaid from Bromsgrove gets his jab from Sallyanne Wright, an A&E nurse at Russells Hall

Great Bridge Pharmacy, based in Tipton, received its first coronavirus vaccines last week and has now started administering them to residents.

It was approached by the NHS due to a lack of vaccination sites in the area.

A ‘rigorous process’ has taken place to ensure that the site is suitable to administer jabs to the general public.

Pharmacy staff have also been given extra training ready to deliver the vaccines. Its first delivery of vaccines consisted of Pfizer jabs.

A spokesman for the pharmacy said: “The extensive team at Great Bridge are thrilled, excited and honoured to be part of the fight to get our country back to normal.”

From left to right is Simon Johal, Randeep Ghateaura, Nila Patel and Ravi Nagra

Great Bridge Pharmacy is part of the MSN & Lunts Pharmacy Group, which has nine branches across the Black Country, Birmingham and Shropshire.

It underwent a refurbishment last year, which allowed the pharmacy to be equipped for handout out vaccines.

The shop is located on High Street, Great Bridge, where car parking is available.

Public transport is also close by. Anyone who is aged 30 and over can now qualify to book a vaccination.

This can be done through the NHS website.

Members of the public are asked not to contact the branch directly.

Dr Lisa McNally, Sandwell’s director of public health, said: “For the last 14 months, the people, communities and business in Sandwell have done everything they can in assisting us to drive down the rates of Covid infection and we have seen an amazing reduction of cases in the borough.

“I would ask everyone to maintain this commitment, carry out regular testing using lateral flow test kits, observe government guidelines, and protect themselves and their loved ones by getting vaccinated.