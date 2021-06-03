Political pressure building to get our lives back to normal

Boris Johnson in a facemask with his sleeves rolled up during a hospital visit Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Colchester Hospital in Essex. Picture date: Thursday May 27, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Cummings. Photo credit should read: Glyn Kirk/PA Wire Boris Johnson in a facemask with his sleeves rolled up during a hospital visit Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is still hopeful that June will bring greater freedoms, but there have been hints of a delay

And Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure from many in his own party to stick to his timetable, effectively learning to live with Covid.

But the Prime Minister, stung by criticism of inaction before previous lockdowns, knows he cannot afford for the country to go into another significant and damaging wave of the virus.

It is a difficult balancing act between the science and the politics – the need to keep people safe but for the UK economy to also be given the chance to recover.

MPs in our region have backed Mr Johnson to play a “waiting game” before deciding whether to delay the ending of Covid restrictions later this month.

The Prime Minister has vowed to “continue to look at the data” as we head towards June 21 – the date when all remaining restrictions are due to be lifted – although he has not ruled out an extension should circumstances change.

The proportion of deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales is at its lowest level for more than eight months, but scientists continue to raise concerns that the spread of the highly contagious Indian variant could spark a third wave.

It came as health chiefs in the West Midlands warned of a “significant” rise in Covid cases across the region, particularly in Birmingham and Walsall where figures are starting to show a movement upwards

MPs in the Black Country and Staffordshire today said the next two weeks would be key to seeing whether restrictions could be lifted on time.

They warned that any delay could push many businesses “over the edge” and urged people to get the vaccine so the country can “get back to normal”.

Marco Longhi, the Conservative MP for Dudley North, said: “I would be very disappointed if we have to go beyond June 21, but of course that date was set before the arrival of the Indian variant.

“Had we not had this new explosion I have no doubt June 21 would have been the date.

“Clearly a significant proportion of the population have been vaccinated and even though the country is beginning to open up again hospital admissions are remaining very low.

“My message is if you want to keep June 21 and if you want to get back to normal please get the vaccine.

“People who are specifically refusing to get the jab are being quite selfish and need to think about the rest of the population.”

Shadow City Minister Pat McFadden, the MP for Wolverhampton South East, said: “We have to listen to the science in the run up to June 21. Even though our local rates are currently very low the Indian variant really is a concern.

“I think the Government should be working very closely with the scientists and they make their judgements.”

Michael Fabricant, the Conservative MP for Lichfield, said: “Of course, we all hope ‘Freedom Day’ will come on June 21. But the Government has been criticised before for taking action too soon or being too liberal over these matters.

“I firmly believe we should wait until June 14 – the date we always said there would be an announcement – so we can judge over the next two weeks whether or not there is going to be a third wave of the unvaccinated or, which would be more serious, if the Indian variant is infecting those who have been fully vaccinated.

“The signs are good at the moment as far as vaccination immunity is concerned.”

John Spellar, the Labour MP for Warley, said: “The real danger is that so many businesses have held on and geared up to June 21. Any further delay would put many of them over the edge.

“Businesses would be lost and many people would lose their jobs. The success of the vaccine is providing considerable protection, and the Government must consider the economic consequences as well as just medical issues.”

Mr Spellar suggested restrictions could be continued on a local level for areas where hospital Covid admissions were rising rapidly.

“I think they may need to look at local conditions and pressure on hospitals,” he said.

“If there was a large number of hospital cases and that threatened to escalate, that could be reason for local continuation of restrictions. The impact on the economy must be taken into account.”

Downing Street has indicated that Boris Johnson still sees nothing in the data to suggest the plan will need to be delayed.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has said on a number of occasions that we haven’t seen anything in the data.

“But we will continue to look at the data, we will continue to look at the latest scientific evidence as we move through June towards June 21.”