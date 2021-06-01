Number of Covid patients in region's hospitals increases

The number of Covid patients requiring hospital treatment has increased compared to the previous week

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospitals in the region for Covid-19 by 8am on Tuesday, May 25, was up from 39 on the same day the previous week.

The number of patients being cared for with coronavirus at three trusts in the Black Country increased in one week, while two other trusts – including Staffordshire’s main hospital trust – were caring for less patients than they were the previous week.

A total of 21 coronavirus patients were being cared for at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust as of May 25 – down from 16 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at the trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 remained unchanged compared to four weeks ago.

A total of 15 coronavirus patients were being cared for at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, as of May 25 – up from 10 the previous week.

The number of beds at trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 15 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 13.

Seven coronavirus patients were being cared for at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust as of May 25 – up from four the previous week.

The number of beds at the Walsall trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 50 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 14.

At the University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) NHS Trust, three coronavirus patients were being cared for as of May 25 – down from six on the same day the previous week.

There were eight beds occupied by Covid patients four weeks ago at the trust.

And the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust was caring for two Covid patients as of May 25 – down from three on the same day the previous week.

There were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago at the trust.

The figures also show that in the week to May 23, 28 new Covid patients were admitted to the Sandwell and West Birmingham trust; 10 the Dudley trust; seven to UHNM; seven to the Walsall trust; and six to the Wolverhampton trust.

Across England there were 765 people in hospital with Covid as of May 25, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.