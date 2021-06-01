More than one in 10 older people in Wolverhampton have not had Covid jab

Vaccines are now available to all adults in England – and latest figures show that almost 87 per cent of people aged 50 and over in the city have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

But it means around 12,500 people have not yet been vaccinated and, with infection rates rising, they remain at greater risk of serious illness, hospitalisation and even death.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: “The World Health Organisation says that older people, and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer, are more likely to develop serious illness from Covid-19.

“It is great news that the vaccine is now available to all adults in the city, and we want to make sure that older people do not get left behind.

“Around 85,500 residents aged 50-plus have now received the life-saving vaccine – but more than 12,500 people haven’t come forward yet.

“With older people being more vulnerable to Covid-19, it is vital that they get the protection they need by having their vaccination.

“So, if you have not had your jab yet, now is the time. Not only will the vaccination help to protect you from severe illness, hospitalisation or even death, it will help to protect others around you too by reducing the chance of passing the virus on.”