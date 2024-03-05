Care home near Bridgnorth rated 'good' by inspectors

Information from the CQC reveals that Bradeney House Nursing & Care Home, was awarded a 'good' rating after an unannounced inspection on November 28. The rating was published on February 29.

The large nursing home in Worfield, near Bridgnorth, provides care for up to 101 people, primarily providing support to older people and those living with dementia.

At the time of the inspection in November, 96 people were using the service.

Inspectors rated the care home 'good' for safety and responsiveness, and 'requires improvement' for leadership.

The report said the home was kept clean, and areas "in need of attention" were scheduled for refurbishment work which had already begun.

It also said that people "were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests" and that "policies and systems in the service supported this practice".

But while the report praised the "positive and open culture" at the home, it said the implementation of an electronic care planning system was limiting the ability to implement bespoke care plans.

Inspectors also reported finding gaps in various records which made it "difficult to establish what actions had or had not been taken".