'It was meant to be!': Leap year babies born at Walsall and Wolverhampton hospitals

First to arrive at Walsall Manor Hospital on February 29 was a baby boy, still to be named, to mum Oluwaseun Adeleye and partner Adebisi Adeleye.

Tipping the scales at 8lb 8oz, the leap year baby is a little brother to Ewalfeoluwa, aged six.

Oluwaseun, aged 30, who is a staff nurse on Ward 14 at the hospital, said: "It is special anyway but we will have an extra special celebration in four years’ time.

"We will celebrate his birthday every year though."

Also celebrating a unique birthday was George Thomas Paddock, who arrived to first-time parents Louise and Tom Paddock, at 11.37am.

George, who weighed 8lbs 4oz, was due to be born on Friday but was delivered early by caesarean section because of his size.

Louise, aged 29, from Willenhall, said: "I initially panicked because people were saying it was going to be a leap year baby.

"But then this was the only day they could fit my caesarean in so I thought it was meant to be and everyone reassured us it was a special day."

Willenhall couple Louise and Tom Paddock pictured with their leap day baby at Walsall Manor Hospital

New dad Tom also shared his joy.

He added: "The date doesn’t matter to me – just that he’s healthy. We’ll celebrate his birthday on the 28th and then every four years, when he can have two birthdays."

Both families are looking forward to taking their new arrivals home soon.

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust midwives Jess Blowen and Ayokunmi Apeyiomo were part of the delivery team for both babies and were delighted to share the joy of the unusual occasion.

Ayokunmi, who has been a midwife for 14 years, said: "It was lovely – the babies are strong boys.

"George cried when he came out and we had to do a bit of resuscitation, so just when we thought we’d have to go to neonatal, he settled down and he could stay with his mum and dad."

Jess, who has been a midwife for more than four years, added that it was a "privilege" to help deliver the new arrivals.

Meanwhile, six leap day babies were welcomed at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital.

The first bundle of joy to arrive at exactly 40 weeks was Leyton Pickett, who was born at 2.07am to first-time parents Jade Pickett and husband Roger.

Jade, who is from Wolverhampton, said: "He was born exactly on his due date. It is very special that he was born on a leap year. He will be forever young."

Leap day baby Leyton Pickett was born at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital

Kelly Arthur and Dean Willoughby, from Pendeford, were the next to celebrate a unique birth after daughter Lottie was born at 10am by caesarean section, weighing 5lb 5oz.

Kelly, a pre-school nursery supervisor, said: “I was worried when I realised she was going to be born on a leap year but now I think it is very unique and super special.

“We have been trying to decide what day to celebrate her birthday on. Her older sister Brooke, 11, was born in February so we may pick March 1 for Lottie so they have their birthday on separate months.”