Wolves All Stars Valentines Disco to raise funds for former player's cancer campaign and children's unit

Jon's partner Karrie is battling stage four cancer and is trying to raise £20,000 for tumour busting drugs which are not available on the NHS.

The Wolves All Stars charity Valentines Disco at Perton Park Golf Club, recently acquired by The Mount Hotel, on Thursday, February 15.

Old Gold legend Jon, who played for Wolves from 1985 until 1988, is looking forward to the evening.

He said: "The disco will be a great night, with some great tunes, with lots of old friends and former Wolves players. It will be a fun night for a great cause."

Wolves fans will be able to also hear plenty of tracks spun by Dodge's Disco related to the team's history and recent exploits. There will also be raffles and competitions to raise cash for both causes.

Jon, 56, said: "Tickets are £10 and can be bought online or on the night, both causes are both incredibly important. I know a lot of friends who have backed the New Cross Children's Garden Appeal."

Jon’s partner Karrie faces leaving her two children orphans after her husband died during the coronavirus pandemic. Karrie is just 43-years-old and met Jon a year ago, just before she went in remission after cancer – but in recent months the cruel disease has returned.

He said: "She is currently undergoing chemotherapy which is really knocking her about, she is such an amazing person, but we are doing all we can and the Valentine's Disco is part of that."

Jon made 103 appearances for Wolves scoring 13 times between 1985 and 1988, and was a fan favourite. He subsequently played for Shrewsbury Town and Kidderminster Harriers and lived in Bridgnorth until recently, when he moved to Market Harborough to be close to his elderly parents.

Jon is an acclaimed after-dinner speaker and released a book in 2021, Purds, Booze and Footy, which lifted the lid of his on- and off-field football career.

The New Cross Hospital Children's Garden Appeal is raising money for a garden for the children's unit at the Wolverhampton hospital.

To buy tickets and for more information about the Valentines Disco visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/wolfwhistlepodcast/1120619 .

To donate to Karrie’s campaign visit the JustGiving link justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Karriekarolinamichalczyk or search for Karrie Karolina Michalczyk on the site.