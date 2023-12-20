Santa spreads Christmas cheer on children's ward at Wolverhampton hospital

Although he's busy preparing gifts in the North Pole, he took the time to visit children on the paediatric ward at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) this week.

He was joined by his naughty elf, who helped him give out gifts to the youngsters in hospital.

Lucas Lisseman, 12, was one of the first patients to receive a gift from Santa and was delighted with his chocolate selection box.

Lucas Lisseman and Santa

Sue Halstead, Lucas’s mother, said: “He was delighted to receive a gift from Santa, especially after being in hospital for nearly a week. It has brought us cheer and made his Christmas.

“Lucas would really like a camera, so he asked Santa if he was on the nice list.”

Santa and his elf

Santa spent time talking to the children on the ward and giving out gifts.

He said: “It is great to be here at New Cross Hospital spreading some Christmas cheer.”

Molly Lockley, play leader at RWT, said: “It’s great to have Santa here and see the smiles on children’s faces.

"It makes their journey in hospital less scary and something to look forward to.”

Amanda Winwood, charity development manager, added: What a great surprise to have Santa Claus visit our children’s ward early and spread some festive cheer.

"We are so lucky to have such a supportive community behind us helping make a difference to our patients in hospital.”