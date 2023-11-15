Wolves players star in new NHS plasma campaign video

The team is supporting the All Types Can Save Lives campaign to help people realise they can donate plasma, which is used to treat more than 50 diseases.

First team players Maximilian Kilman, Fábio Silva, Saša Kalajdžić, Nelson Semedo and Matheus Cunha joined the grounds team, Megastore staff, and members of the Wolves Foundation to demonstrate the diversity of potential plasma donors.

They’re shown sharing the message that ‘people like me’ can donate during training at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers players and staff star in a new NHS video. Pictured: Fabio Silva

The video is being shared today as NHS Blood and Transplant seeks to recruit around 2,600 new plasma donors in the West Midlands over the next year.

Plasma is the part of blood which is used to make medicines.

It contains antibodies which strengthen or stabilise the immune system.

Around 500 people from the West Midlands county receive immunoglobulin, a medicine made from plasma, each year, saving or improving lives.

NHS Blood and Transplant said it had launched the campaign as many people don’t realise they can donate.

Anyone aged 17-65 who is fit and healthy, regardless of their blood type, could become a lifesaving plasma donor.

Wolverhampton Wanderers players and staff star in a new NHS video. Pictured: Matheus Cunha

Plasma donation is similar to blood donation, except a machine gradually filters out plasma from blood.

Donna Cullen, head of nursing for plasma for medicines at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We’re so grateful to Wolves for its support for our plasma donation campaign because we really need to reach more people.

“Many people have never heard of plasma donation or they are not sure if they can donate but when people find out how easy it is, and how much donations are needed, they really want to help.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers players and staff star in a new NHS video. Pictured: Nelson Semedo

Head of Wolves Foundation, Will Clowes, said: “We’re proud to be working in partnership with NHS Blood and Transplant to support the appeal for more plasma donors.

“Many of us at Wolves were moved to find out how many ways plasma helps save lives and we were motivated to help educate people and build a healthier community.

“By donating plasma, you could help babies’ hearts continue to beat, help build antibodies, protect pregnancies, and help boost burn treatments.”

The West Midlands plasma donor centre is in 61 New Street in Birmingham.

People can search ‘donate plasma’ and book an appointment at blood.co.uk/plasma