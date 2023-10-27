Notification Settings

Handover delays leading to 'tension' between paramedics and hospital staff

By Ben GoddardWolverhamptonHealthPublished:

Hospital handover delays are causing tension between staff at emergency departments and paramedics, an ambulance board meeting has heard.

Handover delays have been a frequent problem for ambulance crews and hospitals in recent years.
The West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) board met on Wednesday and heard that delays in handovers have seen a drop in the productivity of paramedics considerably compared to four years ago.

