Handover delays leading to 'tension' between paramedics and hospital staff

The West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) board met on Wednesday and heard that delays in handovers have seen a drop in the productivity of paramedics considerably compared to four years ago.
Hospital handover delays are causing tension between staff at emergency departments and paramedics, an ambulance board meeting has heard.
The West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) board met on Wednesday and heard that delays in handovers have seen a drop in the productivity of paramedics considerably compared to four years ago.