Calls to boost number of lifesaving defibrillators and bleed control kits in Dudley

A defibrillator cabinet containing both an automated external defibrillator and a bleed control kit

A motion is expected to be tabled by Councillor Keiran Casey at a Dudley Council meeting on Monday which calls for a review of the life-saving kit available in the borough, along with a commitment by the authority to install a dual public access defibrillator and bleed kit cabinet in each of its 24 wards.

Bleed control kits can be used by members of the public and trained staff to administer vital first aid in the minutes after a stabbing or any trauma, while defibrillators give a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

Although some defibrillators and bleed kits are available across the borough, the motion states that their distribution is "uneven" and "leaves gaps".

It also calls on the council to train its staff who are in face-to-face contact with the public to use the equipment and instruct officers to work with NHS staff to identify gaps in the existing network and to seek any necessary funding needed.

The motion says: "Up to seven out of 10 people who suffer a cardiac arrest could survive if they are treated with a defibrillator within the first five minutes.

"In addition to the importance of community defibrillators, the council also recognises how crucial the minutes are in the aftermath of an accident or incident to ensure those injured are seen to, particularly in the event that someone could bleed to death whilst emergency services are called.

"A bleed control kit therefore can be used to seal wounds and stop bleeding whilst an ambulance is on its way, ensuring help is on hand immediately in the minutes following an accident or incident. These kits have been proven to save lives and need to be available publicly.

"Although some defibrillators and bleed kits are available across the borough, their distribution is uneven, leaving gaps.

"Therefore, this council resolves to review its provision of defibrillators and bleed control kits across its entire public estate; review and commit to installing one fully equipped dual public access defibrillator and bleed kit cabinet in each of the 24 wards across the borough, looking at appropriate premises in public spaces, community centres, leisure facilities and areas of high public footfall; undertake a programme of training for staff who have daily contact with the public in the use of defibrillators and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as well as the use of bleed control kits."