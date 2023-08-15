Charity football match being held in memory of Elaine, 54

Elaine Ridgway

Elaine Ridgway, of Great Wyrley, was 54 when she died in January, leaving behind her long-term partner, Kev Styler, and two teenage boys, Sorren and Kai.

Crowds will gather to watch two teams battle it out to raise funds for The Brain Charity next month.

The game kicks off at 2pm on September 16 at Hawkins Sports & Social Club, Coppice Lane, Cheslyn Hay, with gates opening an hour before.

There will be half-time entertainment, a tombola, raffle and auction, children's entertainment and cakes for sale. A collection will be made for the charity, while more stalls are needed and donations sought for raffle and tombola prizes

Entertainment will follow after the match, with a DJ at the club from 7pm to midnight.