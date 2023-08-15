Notification Settings

Charity football match being held in memory of Elaine, 54

By Mark Shipp Cheslyn Hay & Great WyrleyHealthPublished:

Footballers will take to the pitch for a charity match in memory of a woman who died from an aneurysm.

Elaine Ridgway
Elaine Ridgway

Elaine Ridgway, of Great Wyrley, was 54 when she died in January, leaving behind her long-term partner, Kev Styler, and two teenage boys, Sorren and Kai.

Crowds will gather to watch two teams battle it out to raise funds for The Brain Charity next month.

The game kicks off at 2pm on September 16 at Hawkins Sports & Social Club, Coppice Lane, Cheslyn Hay, with gates opening an hour before.

There will be half-time entertainment, a tombola, raffle and auction, children's entertainment and cakes for sale. A collection will be made for the charity, while more stalls are needed and donations sought for raffle and tombola prizes

Entertainment will follow after the match, with a DJ at the club from 7pm to midnight.

Money is also being collected at the Barber Company, in St John's Road, Cannock. Proprietor Tracey Shale was a close friend of Elaine. Anyone wishing to help can get in touch via the business's Facebook page.

Mark Shipp

By Mark Shipp

Sub Editor

