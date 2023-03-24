District nurse trainees gaining their wings on boot camp-style learning programme

The latest district nursing recruits to the boot camp at Wolverhampton Science Park

Six members of staff from The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) joined in the second session as they look to acquire new skills for their new career.

The five-week training programme started at the headquarters of the community and district nursing service at Wolverhampton Science Park.

Recruits learn all aspects of district nursing with visits from company representatives, delegates from all divisions, Practice Education Facilitators (PEFs) and adult community service leads.

They also spend time with their allocated buddies to start to achieve their competencies.

The first boot camp that started in November 2022 attracted 10 recruits.

Hayley Law, service delivery manager – planned care adult community, said: “We are very excited about the progression of our new starters within planned care district nursing following our second boot camp induction programme.

“We’re very much looking forward to continuing this programme and tailoring it further to meet the needs and requirements of our future workforce.”

Four of the new recruits are staff nurses – Deirdre O’Donnell, Emily Walton, Shanice Jassi and Georgette James, the latter two of whom are newly qualified – along with healthcare assistants Gemma Tonks and Jenna Diggory.

Deirdre has rejoined the trust after leaving during the pandemic to embark on a new adventure in Liverpool as a palliative care nurse, Emily has transferred from Deansely Ward at New Cross Hospital, and Gemma has spent 13 years at Compton Care, RWT’s partners.

Gemma said: “I’d worked nights for nearly 20 years, so changing to work days and learning something new is an exciting challenge. Training to be a district nurse feels more hands-on and it’s great to be gaining more clinical skills.”

Since the boot camp was launched Hayley has been approached by NHS trusts across the country, including those from Dudley, Leeds and Coventry.