Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

More than 1,100 asylum seekers temporarily housed across Wolverhampton

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonHealthPublished:

About 350 refugees are housed in hotels in Wolverhampton, the council has said, with another 820 in ‘dispersed accommodation.’

Wolverhampton Civic Centre
Wolverhampton Civic Centre

This equates to approximately 0.45 per cent of Wolverhampton’s population – 31 per 10,000 people.

The details emerged in an update to councillors on how the city processes refugees seeking asylum from war-torn and conflict-ridden countries.

The local authority’s scrutiny board this week heard a report from director of public health John Denley, who said he wanted to provide "greater clarity" on the Home Office asylum process.

He said asylum seeker accommodation in the city was "entirely managed" by Serco, which runs the scheme for the Home Office.

"They provide properties for initial and dispersed accommodation requirements, transportation to and from properties and a range of other services to support the welfare of asylum seekers," he said.

“Serco provide housing officers who support asylum seekers in hotels and dispersed accommodation, with signposting to a range of services such as GP registration, education, social prescribing and translation.

"People think this is all about hotels and it’s not. As we know, people seeking asylum arrive in the country in a number of different ways. They then go through the asylum process, which is basically a contingency hotel or dispersal to other accommodation, which could be anywhere in the UK."

The council’s director of governance, David Pattison, said a new local plan covering the asylum seeker process for Wolverhampton would be coming through at a later date.

There are currently thousands of asylum seekers temporarily housed in more than 20 hotels across the West Midlands.

Health
News
Politics
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News