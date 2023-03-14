Birmingham hospital building evacuated after staff inhale fumes

A fire crew

Around 30 people were evacuated from a building in the grounds, in Birmingham Road, in Sutton Coldfield, during the incident.

Emergency crews were called to the grounds this afternoon(14) after reports that staff were feeling unwell shortly before 2pm.

The road was closed and an evacuation operation put in place.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Murray MacGregor said: "We were called to reports of three members of staff at Sutton Cottage hospital feeling unwell after breathing in fumes from work that was ongoing near where they worked.

"An ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene after a call at 1.45pm. Three patients were assessed and were discharged on scene."

West Midlands Fire Service said: "We understand that three members of staff needed precautionary checks from the ambulance service, after having apparently breathed in fumes."

"Two fire engines attended, crewed by 10 firefighters from Sutton and Erdington fire stations. The first arrived three minutes after being mobilised."

The service said crews wearing breathing apparatus and using specialist gear were working to establish the full circumstances.