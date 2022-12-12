Buildings to be lit up on longest night to remind people they aren’t alone

Staffordshire County Council's County Buildings in Martin Street Stafford where county council meetings are held

Staffordshire County Council has partnered with Staffordshire Samaritans to illuminate windows and buildings green across the county on December 21, the longest night of the year.

The campaign aims to remind residents and anyone in need that the Samaritans will be there for them, with its support line open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Several county council buildings including the Shire Hall Gallery in Stafford will be lit up green and residents will be encouraged to join in by showing a green light in their window and posting photos on social media.

Councillor Ann Edgeller, mental health champion at Staffordshire County Council said: “This time of year can be challenging for all sorts of reasons.

“Whether its family problems, financial worries or the grief for the loss of a loved one, the festive season can often magnify issues.

"And this year, with many households facing additional cost of living pressures it may be especially hard for them.

“We’re extremely grateful for the vital work of Samaritans volunteers who are there around-the-clock to make sure people who are struggling always have someone to turn to.

“Illuminating the longest night is a simple way of showing people that they have someone to talk to if they’re feeling lonely or upset over Christmas.

"They don’t have to struggle alone, whatever difficulties they’re facing, help and support is available.”

People who want to join the event by shining a green light in their window and displaying a poster on the longest night can find out more by visiting staffordshire.gov.uk/longestnight.