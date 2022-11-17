Hannah Charlton, a community staff nurse, taking calls from patients needing care are actioned.

Using the hashtag ‘BlackCountryHealth247’, staff gave an insight into the frontline of healthcare over a 24-hour period from 8am on Tuesday to 8am yesterday.

They posted a range of pictures, videos and stories looking at the daily life, situations and challenges NHS workers face in a typical day.

Richard Beeken, chairman of the Black Country Urgent and Emergency Care Board, said: “There is so much that goes on behind the scenes, so documenting 24 hours of healthcare in the Black Country is a great opportunity for us to highlight the incredible work that goes into keeping people out of hospitals.

"NHS services across the system continue to be extremely pressured, especially as we head into winter, however our teams are working tirelessly to make sure patients are being provided with high quality care and support.”

Mr Beeken continued: “Everyone has a part to play in supporting the NHS this winter. It’s really important that people still come forward for care if they need it, however we’re asking people to choose the right healthcare service for their needs.”

NHS Sandwell and West Birmingham took to Twitter to showcase a range of staff members, including Hannah Charlton, a community staff nurse who makes sure that calls from patients needing care are actioned.

West Midlands Ambulance service created a video showing the work that goes into restocking the crucial basic life support bags that ambulance staff use to treat patients on calls. Walsall Healthcare used Twitter to show how their out-nurses take to the streets to provide home visits and social care, whether it’s providing first aid, or just having a cuppa and a chat.

Individual stories flooded social media feeds showing challenges that NHS staff face on a daily basis not just in the emergency room, but also in the offices.

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust used the 24-hour period to post videos of staff members describing in detail the work that they do and how it affects the NHS service.

One video posted by the group shows Alison, an end-of-life rapid response team member, who talks about the challenges of working in the role, taking care of end-of-life patients living at home, and verifying those who have died from their illnesses.