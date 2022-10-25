Black Country NHS staff's dedication celebrated at annual awards in Wolverhampton

NHS staff celebrating their success

Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust the Black Country Awards for Talent and Achievement to celebrate the hard work of staff and volunteers who help patients, carers, fellow staff and communities.

Secure Healthcare Limited was the headline sponsor, along with co-sponsor Eden Brown Synergy ensuring the awards, which were held in person for the first time following the pandemic, were the first since the Trust became lead provider of mental health, learning disability and autism services in Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

Organisers received over 300 nominations from staff and the public, giving the judging panel a tough task to whittle them down to the shortlist.

There were 15 categories, ranging from Rising Star and Distinguished Service to Unsung Heroes and Patient’s Choice.

Satnam Kaur took home the trophy for Non-Clinical Unsung Hero in recognition for her work as a senior ward administrator at Edward Street Hospital in West Bromwich.

Satnam, who was also shortlisted in the Divisional Star: Older Adult Mental Health category, said: “I’m overwhelmed! It was lovely that colleagues and friends and family had the opportunity to reflect and appreciate all we have done together, especially since the difficult times during Covid.

“I was so grateful to even be nominated so to win was really special. I couldn’t have done it without my fantastic colleagues, it really is a team effort.”

Marsha Foster, acting chief executive at Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: "The awards were a fantastic opportunity to recognise the teams and individuals who go above and beyond to make a real difference to the lives of our patients, carers and families.

“It was wonderful to celebrate the talent of our Trust and recognise the inspiring work that takes place every day to provide compassionate care to our communities across the Black Country."

She added: "I was honoured to present an award and I am hugely proud of all the winners and nominees who are all a credit to our Trust.

“Whether people took home a trophy or not, they are all winners in my eyes.”

Jeremy Vanes, chair of Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, added: “It was an absolute pleasure for Black Country Healthcare Board members to present awards to staff and volunteers at the Black County Awards for Talent and Achievement.

“Events like this demonstrate the breadth and diversity of the services we provide across the Black Country, and the exceptional qualities of those who are nominated by their colleagues, peers and the public.

“This year’s event recognised a record breaking number of categories. Whether the nominees had been with the organisation for decades or months, they all shone and inspired others around them.