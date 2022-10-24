Wolverhampton residents urged to get Covid-19 vaccination as NHS stats reveal one in 30 people have virus

Covid-19 vaccines being prepared for Health and social care workers at the Life Science Centre International Centre for Life in Newcastle, one of the seven mass vaccination centres, which will open on Monday to the general public as the government continues to ramp up the vaccination programme against Covid-19. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 9, 2021. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Covid-19 vaccination clinics are operating throughout Wolverhampton again this week, offering first, second and booster doses.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "We are seeing Covid-19 infection rates increasing once again, with latest estimates suggesting that around one in 30 people in Wolverhampton had Covid-19 in the week ending 11 October.

"We have worked hard with our health partners to ensure people can get their Covid-19 vaccination where they want it, and when they want it – and, with plenty of clinics operating across Wolverhampton again this week, I would strongly urge people who are eligible for their vaccination, whether that’s their first, second or their booster, to get it as soon as they can.

Vaccination sites include Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara which is open to people aged 18 and over, and some for that are open to people aged five and over, including those at the Mander Centre and Alfred Squire Health Centre. For details of all of these clinics, please visit https://bit.ly/3HmGV5a. Appointments can be booked by calling 119.

Alternatively, anyone aged 18 or over can get a first, second or booster vaccination at the pop-up clinic run by Wolverhampton Council, Central Health and St John Ambulance which returns to Bilston Market this week. It is open today (Monday 24 October) and again from Wednesday to Saturday (26 to 29 October), from 9am-3pm each day.