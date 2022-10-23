Tribunal strikes off Black Country doctor for 'sexually motivated' examinations

Dr Amirul Haque was struck off after a tribunal had found he had conducted a number of "sexuallly motivated" examinations. Photo: PA

A crown court jury cleared GP Amirul Haque of five counts of sexual assault following an 11-day trial in 2018.

But now, four years since he walked free from the court, a tribunal panel held a hearing into claims that Dr Haque "behaved in a sexually motivated way" towards three female patients during 2013 and 2016.

He has worked in Birmingham, Dudley, and Stockton-on-Tees.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal hearing ordered him to be erased from the medical register.

The allegation that led to the hearing arose when Dr Haque was in post as a Foundation Year 1 trainee doctor at a hospital, later as a Foundation Year 2 doctor at a GP placement.

Three patients made complaints against Dr Haque, and it was alleged that his examinations of them were made with sexual motivations, with these parts of the allegation leading to two crown court trials in which Dr Haque was acquitted of all charges.

Jurors acquitted the then 33-year-old, who had denied the charges while insisting he had acted appropriately during the consultations, after eight hours of deliberations.

Paul Williams, the General Medical Council representative, submitted that members of the public and the profession would find Dr Haque’s actions "shocking and deplorable".

The tribunal considered that there was a "very real risk of repetition, in all the circumstances" and the panel determined that Dr Haque's fitness to practice was impaired by reason of his misconduct.

Gerry Boyle KC, on behalf of Dr Haque, invited the tribunal to conclude that the proportionate approach, in this case, was the imposition of a suspension.

Mr Boyle said that Dr Haque had not committed an offence, received a conviction and was not a registered sex offender.

He told the tribunal: "There had been no involvement of children. The doctor was not a registered sex offender. He submitted that the most serious such elements were not present."

The tribunal determined that Dr Haque’s behaviour in relation to each patient had been "predatory".

The document adds: "He had taken advantage of the three female patients to carry out sexually motivated examinations and he had pursued Patient A by sending her emails after her hospital discharge."