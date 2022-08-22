Dudley NHS trust issues formal apology and pays damages over death of great-grandmother

Dorothy Dunn

Dorothy Dunn, from Sedgley, died at Russells Hall Hospital in July 2017, after what her family claim were avoidable delays in performing emergency surgery which could have saved her.

After a long legal fight, the family of Dorothy, who was 86 years old when she died, have now received a letter of apology and damages from the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust.

Michael Portman-Hann, from FBC Manby Bowdler, the law firm which supported Dorothy's family, said: “The trust’s letter of apology, while welcome, comes after five years of avoidable trauma and distress for Dorothy’s family.

“Despite apologising for the failures in Dorothy’s care, the trust refused to formally admit liability as part of the family’s claim, so the family were dragged through the torment of a protracted legal process. This could have been avoided if the trust had been more candid about what happened and properly reported the death to the coroner, although the trust have now formally apologised for these additional failures.

“Dorothy’s family has had to fight incredibly hard to find out the truth about what happened to her, and it was only after our involvement in asking the coroner to investigate further that an inquest was finally held. Were it not for their determination, these failures may never have come to light.”

Dorothy was admitted to Russells Hall by ambulance with a swollen tongue which was restricting her breathing.

When her airway became blocked further, doctors performed a “crash tracheostomy” – the cutting of a hole in the neck – during which she suffered a heart attack. She died five days later.

Mr Portman-Hann said the family believed there had been unnecessary delays in performing the tracheostomy, including a doctor called to help Dorothy not immediately being told how serious her condition was.

The trust had acknowledged that vital medical equipment was not immediately to hand in the emergency department, and Dorothy’s family also claimed that doctors failed to act appropriately and that she was left without treatment for a prolonged period of time.

An inquest into Dorothy’s death was held last year.

Black Country Coroner Zafar Siddique recorded a narrative verdict, in which he observed there was a delay in finding equipment, including a basic scalpel to perform the emergency procedure which would have helped her to breathe.

The coroner also concluded that, although he was unable to make a determination of neglect in this case, it was a borderline decision.