New procedure to reduce risk of stroke at Wolverhampton hospital

Consultant cardiologists Dr Sanjiv Petkar and Dr Saib Khogali performed the operation, known as Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO), on patents Patricia Collins and Christine Alldritt at the Heart and Lung Centre.

Both patients had Atrial Fibrillation (AF) which can increase a patient’s risk of a stroke fivefold as the irregular contraction of the left upper chamber of the heart, causes stagnation of blood in this chamber, which in turn leads to clot formation.

A clot expelled from the heart can travel to the brain, leading to a disabling or even fatal stroke.

Dr Petkar said: “Scientific studies have shown that strokes in patients with AF tend to be more extensive and often cause greater disability, and a longer in-hospital stay. Furthermore, patients with a stroke due to AF have a higher mortality risk, estimated as twice that of stroke patients without AF.

“Usually, patients with AF can benefit from the use of oral anticoagulants e.g., warfarin, apixaban, dabigatran, edoxaban, rivaroxaban, which reduces the risk of stroke by more than two thirds.

“Unfortunately, patients who are unable to take oral anticoagulants (around 10 per cent of all patients with AF) due to high bleeding risk or life-threatening haemorrhage e.g., intracranial or gastroenterological haemorrhage, are unprotected, with an increased risk of stroke.

“LAAO is an alternative treatment for such patients which reduces the ability of clot formation and subsequent risk of stroke. Such treatment is approved by NHS England.”

Mrs Alldritt, from Wednesfield, who was the first patient to have the procedure said she was unable to take blood thinning medicine due to having two previous bleeds on the brain. She was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation 10 years ago.

The 79-year-old said: “I have experienced many mini-strokes before so I was very scared and worried I would experience a large stroke so when I heard about this procedure and how it would help me I jumped at the chance.

“On the day of the operation everyone was so lovely and explained the different steps and what was going to happen. They never left you so you never felt alone or scared.

“I went home the next day due to no complications and my recovery is going well. I am so grateful to the team and I feel much more at ease now. I am hoping I can go back to volunteering for Compton Hospice ”

Patricia Collins, 72, from Telford, was the second patient to get the operation that day. She was intolerant of all oral anticoagulants so couldn’t take blood thinning medication.

She said: “I was diagnosed with AF 10 years ago and I had a lot of issues with my blood pressure dropping and feeling so tired.

“I was very nervous before the operation but the team really reassured me and were so helpful. They made me feel so much better. I can’t fault them, they really were golden.

“It was on my mind all the time about my stroke risk but now that has gone.”

Dr Petkar added: “This is a very important step for the Trust as previously, patients requiring such a procedure were either being denied this type of treatment or had to travel to other centres to undergo their procedure.

“We are very grateful for the support received from the Group Manager Keisha Dell, past and present Clinical Directors (Mr Stephen Billing and Mr Nik Nikolaidis) and Dr Elisa McAlindon, Clinical Lead for Cardiology, in launching this service.

“We are also thankful to our other Cardiology and Stroke colleagues for referring their patients for consideration.”