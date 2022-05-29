Schoolchildren raise hundreds in memory of brave dad who died of skin cancer

Becky Moorhouse and her children Oscar and Connie, pictured with Dawn Ball from Cancer Research

Siblings Oscar and Connie Moorhouse, aged 10 and eight, sold wristbands to mark World Cancer Day in February while their mum Becky used the event to share the messages that her husband Roger was passionate about.

Roger Moorhouse, former chief engineer at Moog Aircraft Group in Wolverhampton, died in July last year, aged 42, after a four-year battle with skin cancer.

"Rog would have been so proud of the children," said Becky.

"He was passionate about raising awareness of skin cancer and the dangers of the sun. But he was also aware that advances in research were giving us more time together.

"He was really keen to work with Cancer Research UK so that’s why we decided to get behind World Cancer Day.

"The kids worked really hard packaging the wristbands up and getting them out to friends and relatives so I’d like to thank everyone who bought one."

The donation is the latest in a string of fundraisers the family have been involved with to honour Roger’s memory.

Last month, a charity ice hockey match in Roger’s memory raised £2,000 for Cancer Research UK. And the family all took part in Race for Life last year in his honour.

Oscar Moorhouse, 10 and Connie Moorhouse, 8

Roger was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2017 after noticing an itchy mole on his back.

He had the mole removed but shortly after being offered a top job in America in December 2018, he discovered the cancer had returned.

Further treatment was promising and the family continued with plans to emigrate to the USA.

But just days before the planned move, Roger received the devastating news that the cancer was back – and spreading.

"Rog knew that clinical trials were his last hope so he got the best consultant he could find and was willing to try anything," added Becky.

"He went through some really difficult treatment but he was so brave and determined.

"We just lived in hope wanting one thing to work but unfortunately, treatments that worked for some people just didn’t work for him.

"Research has come a long way in the last 20 years but there’s still so much we don’t know that we want to do everything we can as a family to make a difference in his memory.

"It’s what he would have wanted."

Paula Young, spokesperson for Cancer Research UK in Stafford, added: "We want to say a heartfelt thank you to Becky, Oscar and Connie for all their hard work.