Beautifying boxes bring serenity to Walsall hospital’s delivery suite

Beautifying Birth Boxes Room

The boxes were provided by the Well Wishers charity and introduced in the delivery suite to help mums-to-be who are classed as high risk to give birth in a more holistic environment.

A reason behind the use of the boxes is to ensure women giving birth on delivery suites have a similar, calmer experience wherever they give birth.

The idea came from Aqeela Hamilton, delivery suite team leader and deputy delivery suite manager, who joined Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust last April.

She previously worked in a Midwifery-Led Unit (MLU) while at New Cross Hospital.

She said: "The MLU was calm and relaxing and the women felt at ease, it was a home from home.

"On the other hand, this highlighted the major differences in birth rooms on delivery suite which meant that there were unequal opportunities for women in labour.

"So, my aim is to give these women the chance to experience some of the same things that a woman giving birth in the MLU would."

Inside the boxes there are flameless candles, LED lights and light projectors which allow midwives to turn the room from a typical clinical setting into a calmer and more relaxing atmosphere.

A year on, and after receiving positive feedback from staff and mums-to-be, beautifying boxes have been purchased for every birth room thanks to funding from Well Wishers.

Aqeela said: "After our beautifying box was promoted by the communications team in our staff newsletter and social media, we received such great feedback and our fabulous fundraising manager Georgie Westley got in touch with me to see if I needed further support.

"She saw the vision and the passion I had and wanted to help and get the ball rolling which is how we have been able to provide a box for every room. I would not have been able to achieve this without her.

"I have also definitely seen a difference in our mum’s birth experiences with these boxes.

"Women are so much more relaxed and calmer in the rooms and it allows them to birth in a peaceful environment.

"As some of these are women who are deemed as having risk factors, the reaction they have when we turn the lights on is just amazing.