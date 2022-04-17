New hub for blood tests in the Black Country

Summerfield Healthcare, which has a private clinic in Wolverhampton, offers more than 1,000 types of blood tests.

Now the private firm has set up a new blood testing hub to make it easier for people to identify the test they need.

Mike Knill, manager at Summerfield Healthcare, said the changes have been made to accommodate increased demand for tests.

He said: "As well as those who know specifically what blood tests they require there are many people who are looking to source a blood test to find answers to a certain issue and that is what the hub is designed for."

“People can book online by accessing one of the sections relative to them: Energy, Tiredness and Fatigue, Health and Wellness, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, or Sports and Performance and no referral is needed.”

Summerfield Healthcare has private healthcare clinics in Shropshire, Wolverhampton, Birmingham and Cardiff. Hubs are now available in all areas to simplify the process for patients.

“Blood tests can be required for any number of reasons, including general health and wellbeing, genetic condition screening, abnormalities, organ function, infection and medical condition screening,” Mr Knill added.

“People may need a blood test to work abroad, or before taking up a new job such as in the healthcare sector. Our hub will help anyone needing a blood test, whatever the reason, and it has the additional benefit of allowing people to take more control of their own health.

“We now have some 20 packages which can be booked online and the hub will take, for example, a man to the men’s health section, or an athlete to the sports and performance page, and so on.”