Eligible people have been encouraged to come forward for a spring booster jab

Following new guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), care home residents, people who are 75 and over and those aged 12 and over who have a weakened immune system are now eligible for a spring booster.

Those eligible will be contacted by the NHS by phone or text message when it is their turn.

Once invited, appointments can be booked online via the National Booking System or by calling 119.

Those whose clinical need is greatest will be prioritised, starting with those who have had a bigger gap since their last dose.

Adults will be offered either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and those aged between 12 and 18 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr Masood Ahmed, chief medical officer for NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "It’s fantastic that we can now offer spring boosters to the most vulnerable people in our communities.

"We know that immunity to COVID-19 can begin to wane after time, so it’s important that we ensure that the elderly and those with weakened immune systems have the highest level of protection against COVID-19.

"I would urge anyone who is contacted by the NHS to book their spring booster as soon as possible.

"For those who haven’t yet been contacted, we will be in touch when it’s your turn so please wait until you hear from us.

"It’s important to remember that COVID-19 hasn’t gone away so it’s vital that everyone comes forward for their vaccine, whether that’s a first or second dose, or for those eligible, a booster dose.