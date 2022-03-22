Black Country busking duo raise £11k for hospital unit

Tom Stanton helps to hand over the cheque for £11,000 to Diane Wake, chief executive at Russells Hall Hospital.

Tom Stanton and Billy Spakemon, otherwise known as The Blue Granits, have fundraised for Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley for the past four years by busking on the streets of the Black Country.

Previously, the pair have raised £3,500 for Parkinson's care at the hospital, £6,500 for diabetes equipment, £8,000 for the Georgina Cancer Care Unit, and now £11,000 for the breast and prostate unit.

Mr Stanton, 74, said: "We want to say a big thank you to the people of Halesowen, we've met some lovely people and made some wonderful friends.

"In particular, Halesowen BID have been wonderful supporters and so have Black Country Radio. It's lovely to be involved with the community."

Some of the money the duo have raised in the past has bought the hospital a camera for diabetes patients, which means hospital staff can go to patients in their homes, saving them from having to make a trip to the hospital.

Diane Wake, chief executive of The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which includes Russells Hall, said: “Busking duo Tom and Billy aka The Blue Granits have been raising money for our Dudley Group NHS Charity over the last few years through busking on the streets of the Black Country.