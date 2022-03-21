Unsafe, unsecure and unable to stop infection: Why Dudley care home has been shut down

Castle Meadows Care Home in Dudley is now closed

Former staff and relatives of residents at Castle Meadows Care Home, Dibdale Road, described their relief at knowing all the residents at the 51-bed home had been relocated.

The Care Quality Agency found owners Intercare consistently let down patients, including vulnerable dementia sufferers, for years despite charging up to £720 a week.

CQC inspectors found the home was "not safe" and was so lax regarding Covid infection regulations that staff did not even follow procedure during the inspection in December.

Inspectors were shocked to see filthy conditions in the home including "brown matter" visible on bath and toilet seats and soiled linen stored next to clean sheets.

The inspectors said: "We were not assured that the provider was promoting safety through the layout and hygiene practices of the premises. There was not a robust cleaning regime in place to include frequently touched areas in the home and equipment used to support people.

"This lack of regular cleaning to reduce the risk of the transmission of infection was evident."

The inspectors added: "We were not assured that the provider was preventing visitors from catching and spreading infections. The providers visiting protocol was not followed correctly on our arrival, to ensure our visit could take place safely. The inspectors were greeted by a staff member who was not wearing a mask, they were not asked about their Covid-19 status."

Staff at Castle Meadows Nursing Home did not follow Covid-19 procedures, even in front of inspectors

The litany of failures at the home included providing medicine to patients wrongly, an inability to get special diets right, not keeping confidential information safe and a high turnover of staff creating disorganisation.

The CQC demanded the home improve three years ago but at another inspection in December they deemed the facility not safe. Intercare did not implement the improvements needed and, when the CQC finally de-registered them, decided not to appeal the decision.

Former staff member Rebecca Clish said: "I'm surprised it took this long. I did an agency shift there eight years ago and it was shocking.

"Medication was a mess, no accurate records of controlled drugs and care plans were not accurate. Really shocking care for those poor residents. I wasn’t the only agency nurse who reported them so to take that long to be closed is concerning."

Another agency staff member Stacey Riley said: "It was just awful. I reported missing meds and wet beds plus several pressure sores and they tried to get me in trouble with my agency, thankfully they had known me for years and trusted me."

Brett Brett added: "I did an agency shift there too I reported serious concerns nothing was done."

Maura Macdonald branded the home's management "disgraceful" for the level of care her mother's received and the immediate demands for money when she died.

She said: "My lovely mom was in there. Her ulcerated leg became infected whilst there something that never happened in the 20 years she had ulcers.

"She was badly dehydrated on one occasion due to an 'oversight'."

She added: "When she passed the manager was trying to demand funds they say they were owed. As if we we're struggling enough with her passing. Disgraceful.

"I feel sad for the patients and the strain on their families."