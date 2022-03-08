Sandwell NHS Trust gives ovarian cancer scheme £100,000

Dr Elaine Leung

The Pan-Birmingham Gynaecological Cancer Centre is working jointly with University of Cambridge to boost the uptake in genetic testing, especially in Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities where survival rates are low.

The project, called the Demonstration of Improvement for Molecular Ovarian cancer testing (DEMO), will create information about genetic testing in various languages both in leaflet and video format.

The project will also improve the quality of the sample taken to aid diagnosis when there is suspicion of ovarian cancer by establishing a guidance document for all healthcare professionals involved in the process.

Clinical lecturer at the Pan-Birmingham Gynaecological Centre Dr Elaine Leung said: "This is a much-needed project reaching those diverse communities in the area.

"With the support of our patient representatives, the materials we co-create will be in an easy-to-understand format in both written and video form, which will give women a better understanding of the link between cancer and genetic testing."

She added: "It’s important to ensure women know that genetic testing is similar to early detection and can help prolong life - we have already seen evidence of this through other studies. It helps to provide tailored treatments for patients and ultimately can mean surviving an ovarian cancer diagnosis."

The project has been funded by health charity Ovarian Cancer Action and is part of a wider national initiative which includes funding for five other NHS cancer centres.

Lisa Bird, a former cancer patient who is part of the project, said: "When I was in my thirties I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, which was a large shock. My first line treatment successfully got me into remission but I wanted to know what options would be available to me if I came out of remission.