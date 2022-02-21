Prime Minister announces Covid-19 self isolation to end from Thursday

Boris Johnson announced end of restrictions in the Commons today

Boris Johnson told the House of Commons from Thursday, the legal requirement to self-isolate after a positive Covid test will be removed in England

Self-isolation payments will also end as will free testing from April 1.

The PM said: "We do not need to pay that cost any longer.

"With the population protected by vaccines and the capabilities to respond rapidly to a resurgence or new variants, it is time we got our confidence back.

"Let us learn to live with this virus and continue protecting ourselves and others without restrictions on our freedoms."

Sandwell Council leader Councillor Kerrie Carmichael told the Express & Star she has mixed feelings about the announcement.

She said: "As a kidney transplant recipient I obviously would like the strongest restrictions possible to keep me safe. However, when I look at my family I totally understand they want to get out there and live their best life possible.

"Concerning the ending of free testing, how will we detect new variants if free tests are not available to the public?"

She added: "However, as an authority and an employer, I can guarantee Sandwell Council will do everything by the book and still to every restriction. We are implementing back to work plans for employees but we will ensure everyone is safe.

"Our public health teams will be working hard as well to reacting to this latest Government announcement."

Boris Johnson also announced free access to lateral flow tests and compulsory testing will be scaled back.

The cabinet meeting where ministers were due to decide on the future of Covid-19 restrictions was due to be held this morning but was postponed until the afternoon.