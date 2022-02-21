Not-for-profit counsellors with huge waiting list could close within weeks

Becca providing integrative CYP therapy with social, environmental and emotional play resources

Serenity Counselling is a Wolverhampton-based service that was set up in 2015 after it was found that Wolverhampton had the second highest number of convicted perpetrators of domestic violence and sexual abuse in the country.

They now however only have enough funding to keep running until the end of March, and without support, will be forced to close their doors.

People are referred to Serenity Counselling when struggling with a range of difficulties including anger issues, anxiety, addictions, bereavement, childhood abuse, depression, and domestic abuse amongst many others.

Rebecca Williams, director at Serenity Counselling, said: "Over the last seven years, Serenity has grown from being one lone counsellor to a current team of 28.

Counsellor Mike providing 'Tree of life' narrative therapy with his client

"During this time, we have expanded and in collaboration with colleges and universities now offer training and clinical experience to trainee practitioners, counselling to adults, children and young people, as well as regular clinical supervision.

"Clients are referred struggling with a range of difficulties, all of whom we work with in-depth for up to 24 sessions.

"At Serenity we receive referrals from a large number of organisations within the West Midlands both face to face and remotely.

"In 2021 we received in excess of 200 referrals, primarily from NHS run organisations, but also from Social Services, the probation service and self-referrals.

"Had we been paid for these referrals, we would now be in a financially sustainable position, unfortunately, this is not the case."

Despite attempts to gain financial support, Serenity Counselling is yet to receive any and finds itself in an untenable situation.

Rebecca added: "We currently have enough funds to keep running until the end of March, and with no finances secured before this date we will have no option but to close our doors, something which our directors and counsellors are doing everything in our power to stop from happening.

"The impact of this would be devastating to our current clients and our future ones.

"Our referrers and previous clients have written in support of our organisation and expressed huge concern that there is no other local organisation who offers the in-depth support that we provide to the clients who are often in desperate need.

"Our plea is to the people, companies, large organisations, businesses of Wolverhampton and the West Midlands to help us continue with this vital service.

"We have an outstanding team of dedicated counsellors, mainly voluntary, ranging from trainees to those with multiple master’s degrees ready and willing to continue their excellent work.

"We have a waiting list of 70-plus clients in dire need of accessing our service.

"What we don’t have are the finances to support this vital work."

Serenity Counselling is now keen to build partnerships, gain sponsorships and accept donations to help continue their work.