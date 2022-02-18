Six further Covid deaths confirmed in the region’s hospitals

The total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 9,302

Across the UK, there were another 158 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, bringing the UK death toll to 160,379 people who have died in within 28 days of testing positive for Covid.

Four deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, meaning the number of deaths rises to 3,253. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

One death was recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, leaving the total at 1,437.

One death was also recorded at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County Hospital and the Royal Stoke University Hospital, taking the total to 1,680.

No further deaths have been recorded at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust or Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust.