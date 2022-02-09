Devoted mother backing campaign to transform Acorns hospice that cared for her daughter

Jenny Day, the mother of Isabella Lyttle, is supporting the new fundraising campaign

When she was just three years old her daughter, Isabella Lyttle from Walsall, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer.

The youngster and her family used Acorns in the Black Country for a number of years, and the Walsall hospice became like a second home.

Sadly, in April 2019, after a long and incredibly brave battle with the condition, Isabella died, aged just 11.

Less than two months later, Acorns had to announce the potential closure of the Walstead Road centre due to funding concerns.

Isabella’s parents, still heartbroken from the loss of their beloved daughter, were left reeling by the decision and decided to do whatever they could to save it.

In memory to Isabella – whose story inspired so many people to donate – the arts and crafts room, which she loved, was renamed as ‘Isabella’s Place’.

It is now one of the rooms that is to be significantly transformed under the plans announced by the charity.

Jen has given her full backing to the Acorns Room to Grow Appeal and is encouraging people to give what they can.

“The plans look out of this world,” she said.

“The art room was Isabella’s escape, but it got to the stage where it wasn’t fit for purpose. It’s a very small room and there’s not a lot of room if you have to move people in wheelchairs around as well.

“The new arts and crafts room will be amazing.

“It will be a lovely place for children to go in and, like Isabella, to get lost in their arts.

“The children really deserve it. The bedrooms look wonderful too.

“You can tell Acorns is a well-loved hospice. It was always a warm, inviting place but it did need a bit of work doing to it.

“I’m sure after this it will look absolutely fantastic.”

The Arts and Crafts room at Acorns

A bedroom at Acorns

News that the hospice had been saved from closure last year brought joy to the community, but Jen said she was never able to imagine it shutting its doors permanently.

She said: “I said from day one when it was announced that Acorns was going to close, although it was a shock, I didn’t think for one minute it would.

“It wasn’t a surprise we were able to raise the money knowing how much everyone loves Acorns.

“We need to keep that fundraising going.

“We’ve stopped it from closing, we need to do some work on it now to make it a bit more fit for purpose.”

When communities rallied to save the hospice from closure, fundraising activities saw people being covered in baked beans, running marathons, organising bake sales and skydiving – doing whatever they could to help.

Now, Jen is urging people to lend their support again and donate anything they can to help the hospice raise the £750,000 needed to make improvements.

In a personal plea, she said: “I never thought I would have needed Acorns.

“I knew where it was – occasionally I would donate but I never thought I would have to use it. Why would you?

“It can happen to anybody. Anybody could be in the situation where they need to use the hospice.

“I would urge people to get behind the appeal. It is such a vital resource.

“I just feel close to Isabella whenever I’m there. They made it so homely, so warm and welcoming and the staff, they feel like family.

“Please everyone, we all pulled together to save the hospice.

“Let’s now make it a hospice for the future.”