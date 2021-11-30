Black Country and West Birmingham CCG announce 250,000 booster landmark

Retired nurse manager Siobhan Boyle administers a covid vaccine at the Just the Jab pop up vaccination centre at Kinspan Ulster Rugby Stadium in Belfast. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

The booster roll out is top priority for local NHS providers and the landmark 250,000 figure was reached with the help of 50 vaccination centres opening in local shopping and sports centres.

NHS Black Country chief nursing officer told the Express & Star: "The booster programme is well underway, with over a quarter of a million people across the Black Country and West Birmingham already vaccinated.

"Huge efforts are being made to ensure we can get everyone who is eligible vaccinated as soon as possible, with walk-in appointments now available at a number of vaccinations sites across the area, including Tipton Sports Academy in Sandwell, The Saddlers Vaccination Centre in Walsall, the Cardiac Rehab Gym at City Hospital and the Mander Vaccination Centre in Wolverhampton."

"Those eligible can also book their booster vaccine online via the National Booking System. The booster jab helps people who have been double jabbed maintain a high level of protection against the virus, which is especially important as we head into the festive season. So, I would urge anyone who is eligible to come forward for a booster dose as soon as they can."

Dudley Council urged people to don their masks again to help ensure more draconian Covid restrictions are not brought back before Christmas.

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, cabinet member for health and social care, said: "We welcome plans to once again make face coverings mandatory in shops and on public transport as cases remain high in our borough and across the country.

"Many people have continued to wear face coverings even when restrictions eased and I would urge others to now join them as the rules change. It’s a small price to pay to keep each other safe, limit the spread of the virus and it could hopefully help avoid any further, more limiting, restrictions."

She added: "I’d also urge anyone who has not yet had the vaccine to have it and remind people of the importance of using the NHS app and checking into venues when out and about.

"Please book a PCR test if you feel unwell or continue to do regular lateral flow tests if you are showing no symptoms, particularly if you are going into the workplace or visiting crowded places."

Wolverhampton Council wants residents to wear masks in all public spaces after the discovery of the new Omicron variant.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "There is no doubt that the discovery of the new Omicron variant is a wake up call and a stark reminder that Covid has not gone away.

"We are closely monitoring the latest developments with the new variant and strongly urge everyone to remain vigilant and take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus. The most important thing any of us can do is to get the vaccine – or booster jab if you’re eligible. We also urge people to take regular tests and wear face coverings in all busy public spaces or enclosed settings – not just in shops and on public transport where it will be mandatory from Tuesday.