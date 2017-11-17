Bosses back food crusade

The food donated to the Saddlers Centre in Walsall will now go to food banks and other charitable organisations across the Black Country and Staffordshire.

The campaign has been launched by the Express & Star and Chronicles to help support local food banks, charities working with the homeless and The Haven refuge.

Saddlers Centre manager Melvin Glasby said: “As a centre we are delighted to be working with the Express & Star for a second year to give back to our local community.

“Last year as a centre we collected an incredible amount of donations which we know made a massive difference. Our challenge this year is to top last year’s donations.

“We are encouraging all our customers at this very special time of year to donate what they can at our food collection point to help support other local families in Walsall and the rest of the West Midlands who are having a really challenging time.

“We are extremely proud of our customers, retailers and staff for continuing to be so generous and supportive with this fantastic initiative.”

For details on the centre’s collection point see saddlersshopping.co.uk.

Former Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, who will be appearing in Jack and The Beanstalk at Wolverhampton Grand, and Stourbridge antiques expert Will Farmer, have already backed the campaign, which is running until December 16.

Thanks to the generosity of our readers, the appeal was a huge success last year collecting 9,000 items.

The food items helped hundreds of families eat and gave some Christmas cheer to the homeless and struggling families.

Some were used to create food parcels for people in need over the festive period and into the new year while others benefited a soup kitchen.

